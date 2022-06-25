Florida fish treasure hunt: Eight $6,000 largemouth bass tagged in Florida lakes

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting a fishing competition where participants can win up to $70,000 in prizes.

In honor of season ten of the TrophyCatch Florida program, the FWC tagged ten largemouth bass with bright pink tags all across the state.

According to the FWC, two have been found already and eight are still waiting to be caught at these lakes:

Newnans Lake - Captured

Lake George

Lake Talquin

Lake Walk-in-Water

Tenoroc Fish Management Area

Lake Trafford

Lake Istokpoga

Lake Griffin - Captured

Lake Rousseau

Johns Lake

To win, a person must catch the bass, and remove the tag and keep it. They must also weigh the bass and release it back in the wild.

Each person who catches a pink-tagged bass will win a $5,000 gift card to Bass Pro Shops, $1,000 to shop at the American Fishing Tackle Company and a chance to win $10,000

The competition ends September 30.