Alligator attack suspected after man's body found in Largo pond

Largo police believe the man whose body was found in Taylor Lake was attacked by an alligator.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are searching for the nuisance gator after the body of a 47-year-old man was found Monday morning.

Police said they believe the victim was looking for disc golf discs in the pond that's located on 8th Avenue Southwest.

Around the lake, there are signs warning visitors to avoid swimming due to the presence of alligators.

The victim's identity is not being released until next of kin has been notified.

Two years ago, a man who was looking for discs in the same lake survived being bitten by an alligator on his face and hand.

The FWC reminded residents and visitors not to swim or walk near the lake at any time.