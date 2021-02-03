Gainesville organization awarded McDonald's Golden Grant

article

Several schools and community organizations in northern Florida and southern Georgia, including one in Gainesville, have been awarded a McDonald's Golden Grant.

McDonald's said that the following groups won:

$5,000: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Jacksonville Alumnae Chapter, Jacksonville

$5,000: PACE Center for Girls, Gainesville

$2,500: Florida Statue University School Track Team, Tallahassee

$2,500: Folkston Elementary STEM Bins, Folkston, Georgia

This is said to be the first time ever that the North Florida, Southern Georgia McDonald’s owners and operators have awarded $15,000 in Golden Grants to four schools and community organizations.

The McDonald's Golden Grants program was reportedly created to celebrate educators and programs dedicated to enriching the lives of the youth. The funds can be used for COVID-19 relief efforts, technology support, arts and crafts programs, community service outreach, tutoring, mentorship, and recreational activities.

"We are so honored to give back to these amazing, impactful teachers and organizations. They are most appreciated and we are excited to help them in their efforts of making a difference in their students’ lives," says Calvin Paris, McDonald’s franchisee.

The application period for the 2021- 2022 grants will begin in October. More information can be found at www.goldengrantsfl.com​.

