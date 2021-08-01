Police: 2 arrested in connection with triple-shooting involving a juvenile

article

The Gainesville Police Department arrested two people in connection with a triple shooting involving a juvenile.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene on 50 SW 1st St., they discovered three victims, one being a juvenile, with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said all three victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Officials said they say Ny’Keil Alijah Frazier, 21, running away from the scene with a gun in his hand.

According to officers, Frazier threw his gun to the ground and fled westbound.

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy located Frazier after stopping a vehicle.

He was arrested by Gainesville police and charged with resisting without violence and carrying a concealed firearm.

Officials say the gun discarded by Frazier and recovered by Gainesville police was reported stolen.

Ja’Rod DaJuan Cannon, 18, was also identified in the same vehicle as Frazier, according to officers.

A search of the vehicle revealed a gun, which was readily accessible to Cannon, according to investigators. The serial number on the firearm was altered and not legible, officers said.

Cannon was charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call GPD Detective Prince at 352-393-7618 or princear@cityofgainesville.org.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 353-372-7867 or www.stopcrime.tv.