Garth Brooks tickets for Orlando concert are now on sale

Tickets for the Garth Brooks concert next March at Camping World Stadium went on sale Friday.

Fans started grabbing tickets at 10 a.m. This is the first time Brooks is performing at Camping World Stadium and it's also his first time back in Orlando in five years.

The concert is expected to pack about 65,000 fans. It will be his only stadium tour in Florida.

Brooks spoke to FOX 35 News and as excited as Orlando is to welcome him back, he said he's excited to come back.

MORE NEWS: Central Floridians pack movie theaters to see 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

"It's so much fun. It doesn't matter where you play. If it's a dive bar it feels like a stadium. If you play at a stadium, it feels like a dive bar. It's fun to play there. It's one of the first places we every launched our career, so I know this sounds crazy but the band and crew feel like they're coming home when they get to come back to Orlando."

The concert is set for March 26, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be found through Ticketmaster HERE.

Be sure to tune in to Good Day Orlando on Monday morning for our full interview with Brooks.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.