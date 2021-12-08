Garth Brooks to perform at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

article

Country superstar Garth Brooks is coming to Orlando!

Brooks is holding a concert for the first time at Camping World Stadium on March 26, 2022. It's also his first time in Orlando in over 5 years.

This will be his only stadium tour appearance in Florida.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 and 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster App. Tickets will cost $94.95.

In May, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history.

Grammy-award winner Billy Joel will also be performing at Camping World Stadium two weeks before Brooks' concert.

