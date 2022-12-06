Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'

article

Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise.

About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.

"The Gary Sinise Foundation is so honored to uplift these families with our annual holiday trip by helping them during what is often the most difficult time of year," the foundation tweeted.

It's the first time since the pandemic that families have been able to come back to Walt Disney World for this event.

In the Remembrance Garden, American flags are set up around the room with the names of fallen military members where families can come and leave mementos and reflect on their loved ones. On Tuesday, the Gold Star families went to Magic Kingdom Park for the ‘Walk of Gratitude' where families were able to write a personal message to their fallen heroes.

The foundation previously said it started bringing families to Walt Disney World for the ‘Snowball Express’ program in 2018 "as a therapeutic retreat with a blend of fun and inspiring programs, these families can lean on their peers for support."