Gas prices hit new record high: 6 ways to save

Gas prices in the U.S. hit a new record high on Wednesday as Americans are getting ready for a busy summer driving season.

The national average is currently $4.40 a gallon, beating the previous record set in March.

"With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "These prices are creeping closer to those record high levels of early March."

Meanwhile, Florida gas prices also continue to climb.

According to AAA on Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state jumped 4-cents overnight to $4.32. This brings the price just 6-cents away from the record set in March when gas jumped to $4.38 a gallon – the highest since July 2008. In comparison, one year ago the average in Florida was $2.87.

FILE - The fuel nozzle in a car at a gasoline pump at the Citgo gas station on Lancaster Ave in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

According to AAA, these are some ways to make the gas you have in your tank last longer:

Combine your errands to limit how much you are driving

Shop around for the best prices

Pay with cash because some retailers charge extra to use a credit card

Remove extra weight from your car

AAA also recommends driving conservatively because accelerating too fast and speeding wastes fuel

Some gas stations are offering incentives to save on gas if you pay using their app. For example, Drivers can save 15-cents per gallon through June 12 by filling up at Wawa and paying with the app.

You can find the cheapest gas near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.