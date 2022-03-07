Gas prices rise to $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008

Gas prices are soaring!

The national average is just over $4 a gallon – the highest prices since 2008. The war in Ukraine is partly to blame for the high prices.

According to AAA, gas prices are surging because of sanctions against Russia which has limited its ability to sell oil on the global market.

"Unfortunately, more price hikes are on the way and drivers may soon begin to see record high prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "Gas prices are being dragged higher by sky high oil prices, which are surging in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, thus intensifying global supply concerns in what was already a very tight market due to the pandemic."

Here in Florida, Sunday’s average was $3.96 per gallon which is the highest since April 2012. This is putting the average fill-up cost at $59. It was $41 last year.

The high in 2021 was $3.36 per gallon.

In just one week, Floridians are now paying an average of 45-cents more per gallon and prices could continue to tick up.

AAA has offered these tips for saving some money on gas:

Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

