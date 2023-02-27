Gator attack victim airlifted from Plant City park after apparent bite

Rescue crews airlifted a victim to the hospital after an apparent alligator attack in Edward Medard Conservation Park Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The call came in just before 11 a.m.

The park is located in Plant City, south of Hopewell Road and east of Turkey Creek Road.

One of the park's features is a large body of water surrounded by boardwalks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.