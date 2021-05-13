Get prepared: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just around the corner and now is the time to prepare.

As part of "Hurricane Preparedness Week," which runs from May 9 to 15, meteorologists are encouraging East Central Floridians to replenish their hurricane supplies.

"You don't want to be trapped in the middle of a long line, suddenly what you needed is not available and you really needed that medication, or you needed water, food for your family," Krizia Negron said, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Some items you want to pick up before June 1:

Non-perishable food, water, and medicine to last each person in your family a minimum of three days

Extra cash

Battery-powered radio and flashlights

A portable USB charger for your cell phone

Trim trees around your home

Have the proper plywood, steel, or aluminum panels on standby, just in case you need to board up windows and doors.

Check your homeowners insurance policy.

"It's important that you check that, especially for flooding, because you cannot get your flooding insurance just as the storm is about to hit," Negron said.

"It takes at least 30 days in order to start its effect, so you need to do that well ahead of a situation that might flood your house."

If you live in a hurricane evacuation zone, start planning where you would go and how you would get there.

Have multiple options.

"it's important that you not focus on the category number, even if the storm is declared downgraded...impacts can be felt well inland," Negron said.

