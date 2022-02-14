Girl injured after falling from ride at Florida State Fair, deputies say

Hillsborough County deputies say a 7-year-old is going to be okay after a terrifying fall at the Florida State Fair.

Deputies say the girl slipped underneath the safety bar of the Gondola Lift ride on Saturday night. She reportedly fell between 35 and 40 feet before landing in a grassy area.

MORE NEWS: Here’s a taste of the new fair foods to try at the 2022 Florida State Fair

FOX 35 News is told she may have a broken wrist but is otherwise okay.

The ride will be in operation Monday when the fairgrounds open.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement



