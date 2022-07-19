GoFundMe for Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack raises over $75K

A teenage girl who lost her leg after surviving a shark attack at a Florida beach is receiving a ton of support across the internet.

A GoFundMe for 17-year-old Addison Bethea has raised over $75,000 as of Tuesday.

Bethea, of Perry, Florida, was scalloping with her brother, Rhett, off the coast of Keaton Beach last month when she was pulled underwater by an estimated 9-foot shark.

"She was fighting the shark," her mother told FOX 35. "She tried to pull it off of her leg with her bare hands."

Her brother reportedly jumped in the water and "beat the shark" until the girl was freed.

Credit: Bethea family

Addison has been recovering at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where she had to undergo several surgeries including partial amputation of her injured leg. She recently took her first steps in a video documented at the hospital.

"She suffered devastating injury to her upper right leg, including the loss of her quadriceps, the four muscles in the front of the thigh that work together to keep the kneecap stable and allow for lower leg extension. The bite also caused massive nerve and vascular damage," the hospital wrote on Facebook.

While Addison has a long road to recovery that will require extensive rehabilitation, her family said she is staying upbeat and strong.

The hospital recently shared an update on its Facebook page of Addison and her family going outside and enjoying the sunshine and fresh air.

"She continues to do well and her treatment is progressing as expected."

If you'd like to contribute to Addison's recovery, you can donate on her GoFundMe page. You can also follow her journey to recovery at Fight Like Addison on Facebook.