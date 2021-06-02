Good Samaritans help save girl who almost drowned

A child is recovering, after a near-drowning that happened at a Kissimmee-area resort on Tuesday. Good Samaritans pulled her out of the pool at Reunion Resort, rescuers said.

"When our deputies arrived on scene, we had learned a juvenile was pulled from the pool by an individual not related to the family," said Maj. Dan Weis, of the Osceola Sheriff’s Office.

There were scary moments at Reunion Water Park, as deputies said a stranger pulled a girl out of the pool after she almost drowned.

"Luckily for the child, there was a nurse from New York and a paramedic that were on vacation and they immediately performed CPR and called EMS," Maj. Weis added.

"It’s great to hear that these people just don’t do it for work! It's who they are," said Osceola County resident Joe Fleitz.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is warning parents to beware of the dangers of leaving children unattended while swimming. Since 2019, there have been 23 kids who have drowned in Osceola County, with over 64 near-drownings.

Maj. Weis explained, "They need to either be in the pool with them or have their eyes on them at all times."

Investigators said the mother, in this case, won’t be charged.

"At the time, she was tending to a couple of her other kids and she took her eyes of that child for just a minute, and I can tell you, it happens to the best of parents cause it can happen that fast.

Many like Osceola County resident James Hill said it’s important to take swimming safety seriously.

"Teach them how to swim as early as possible."

"You feel bad, but the parents got to be on top of their kids," said Fleitz, who is a grandfather. "It’s great to be on vacation but you’re never on vacation from your kids."

Rescuers said the child is out of the hospital and doing alright. As for the two who came to her aid, they asked to remain anonymous.

A Reunion spokesperson released this statement:

"Reunion Resort staff was alerted to an unresponsive child at the water park this afternoon. Two guests, both off-duty first responders, noticed the girl and provided assistance until emergency services arrived. We’re grateful for their quick action and the rapid response of Osceola Fire. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time, and we are all hoping for the very best for the child and her family."

