Gov. DeSantis gives state workers off on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve

State workers will get some extra time to enjoy the holidays this year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced that state offices will be closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Combined with closures on Christmas and New Year’s Day, that will give state workers two four-day weekends to wrap up the year.

"2020 was a challenging year for all Floridians, particularly our state employees who worked around the clock responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency," DeSantis said in a prepared statement Friday. "Closing state offices on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will provide these employees with much-needed additional time off to spend with their loved ones. The First Lady and I extend our appreciation to state employees for their hard work and wish them and their families a happy holiday season."