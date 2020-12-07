Gov. DeSantis orders flags at-half staff on Pearl Harbor anniversary

Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in Florida on Monday, marking the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued the order, honoring the 2,400 Americans who were killed.

"It is imperative that Florida's youth, our greatest resource, understand and recognize the service and sacrifices made by members of the Greatest Generation in hopes that they will be inspired," the proclamation said. "Florida continues to honor through services, benefits and support the more than 31,000 World War II veterans who currently reside in the Sunshine State."

It added, "I, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby direct the flags of the United Sates and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida, from sunrise to sunset, on Monday, December 7, 2020."

Governor DeSantis issued a similar proclamation on Sunday, ordering flags statewide to fly at half-staff in honor of the survivors, family, and friends who lost someone at Naval Air Station in Pensacola on December 6th, 2019. An aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom building, leaving at least four people dead, including the gunman, and several others wounded.

