Gov. Ron DeSantis' committee rakes in December cash

News
News Service of Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 03: Republican candidate for Florida governor Ron DeSantis waits to be introduced during an event put on by the Police Benevolent Association in Palm Beach County on October 3, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee has continued in December to rake in cash as he prepares for a likely 2022 re-election bid.

The committee Friends of Ron DeSantis has raised at least $337,000 this month after raising $521,776 in November, according to the committee’s website and a state Division of Elections database.

Contributions this month have included $50,000 from Publix Super Markets, $50,000 from the Realtors Political Advocacy Committee and $30,000 from AT&T, according to the committee website, which lists December contributions through last week.

The committee will have to file a full December campaign-finance report with the Division of Elections by a Jan. 11 deadline.

As of the end of November, the committee had nearly $8.3 million in cash on hand, according to the Division of Elections database.