Grace makes landfall in Mexico; Henri to become hurricane

The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to track Hurricane Grace and Tropical Storm Henri, which is on track to become our third hurricane of the 2021 season.

As of Thursday morning, Grace made landfall south of Tulum, Mexico with strong winds and a dangerous storm surge spreading onshore.

The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, keeping it as a Category 1 hurricane.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri is forecast to become our 3rd hurricane of the busy 2021 season.

The National Hurricane Center says Henri is moving toward the west near 9 mph.

"A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Friday, followed by an acceleration toward the north and north-northeast Saturday and Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Henri will remain well offshore the east coast of the United States over the next couple of days but could approach southeastern New England on Sunday."

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Friday.

Henri is not currently expected to impact land.

