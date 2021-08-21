Grace slams into Mexico for 2nd time; Henri takes aim at New England

Mexico got pummeled by Hurricane Grace for a second time as Tropical Storm Henri makes its way to the northeastern U.S. states.

HURRICANE GRACE

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday that Grace is moving further inland over eastern Mexico near 14 mph.

"On the forecast track, Grace will continue to move farther inland and reach central Mexico later today. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Continued rapid weakening is expected as Grace moves inland over the mountains of central Mexico today, and the hurricane is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by this afternoon, and then dissipate tonight or Sunday."

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Air Force and hurricane hunters are investigating Henri. Dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions, and flooding rainfall are expected in portions of the northeast United States beginning late tonight or early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are at 70 mph.

"Henri is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday. Strengthening is forecast through tonight, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane later today and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Long Island or southern New England."

While Florida won't see any direct impacts from Henri, we will see some indirect impacts with dangerous rip currents at area beaches.

THIRD SYSTEM IN ATLANTIC

A tropical wave near the Cabo Verde Islands has a 20 percent of development over the next 5 days. The FOX 35 Storm Team will be tracking it.

