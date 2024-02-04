Grammy winners 2024: See the list

The 2024 Grammys gave Miley Cyrus her first award and Taylor Swift a chance to announce a new album in her acceptance speech.

Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage to perform "Fast Car," Chapman’s 1988 song that topped the charts in 2023 thanks to a cover by Combs.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jay-Z was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and used his speech to talk about the hip-hop greats that came before him – and heavily suggesting at the Grammys history of placing rap on the backburner – or at the very least, not in the televised version of the show. (This year, there were no rap categories on screen, but two pop, one Latin, one country and one R&B.)

"We want you all to get it right," he said. "At least get it close to right," before switching focus to Beyoncé. "Most Grammys, never won album fo the year. How does that work?"

US rapper Jay-Z (L) accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award alongside his daughter Blue Ivy on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Rapper Killer Mike was detained and escorted from the event in handcuffs after an altercation. He won three Grammys earlier in the evening: best rap song ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000), best rap album ("Michael") and best rap performance ("Scientists and Engineers" featuring André 3000).

80-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joni Mitchell gave a candlelit performance of her classic "Both Sides Now," alongside Brandi Carlile and a chamber orchestra.

2024 Grammy Award winners

Here's a list of the 2024 Grammy winners, courtesy of The Associated Press and the Grammys:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Midnights" Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Flowers" Miley Cyrus

SONG OF THE YEAR (SONGWRITER’S AWARD)

"What Was I Made For?" Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

"Midnights," Taylor Swift

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus accepts the "Best Pop Solo Performance" Award for "Flowers" from Mariah Carey onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Expand

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

"Bell Bottom Country," Lainey Wilson

SZA at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

BEST R&B SONG

"Snooze," SZA

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

"Mañana Será Bonito," Karol G

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Ghost in the Machine," SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

"The Record," Boygenius

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Theron Thomas

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

BEST R&B ALBUM

"Jaguar II," Victoria Monét

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

"SOS," SZA

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

"The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times," Michelle Obama

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

"Colors of Royal," Julian Marley and Antaeus

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM (tie)

"Vida Cotidiana," Juanes and "De Todas Las Flores," Natalia Lafourcade

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

"X Mi (Vol 1)," Gaby Moreno

BEST RAP ALBUM

"Michael," Killer Mike

BEST RAP SONG

"Scientists & Engineers," Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"White Horse," Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"White Horse," Chris Stapleton

BEST FOLK ALBUM

"Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)," Joni Mitchell

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

"Padam Padam," Kylie Minogue

BEST ROCK ALBUM

"This Is Why," Paramore

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Not Strong Enough," Boygenius

BEST ROCK SONG

"Not Strong Enough," Boygenius

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

"Weathervanes," Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"72 Seasons," Metallica

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

"The Winds of Change," Billy Childs

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

"How Love Begins," Nicole Zuraitis

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

"What’s in a Name?," Dave Chappelle

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"Barbie The Album," various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"What Was I Made For?," Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"Oppenheimer," Ludwig Göransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"I’m Only Sleeping," the Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM

"Moonage Daydream"

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

"Some Like It Hot"

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

"All Things New: Live in Orlando," Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

"Church Clothes 4," Lecrae

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

"Water," Tyla

The Associated Press contributed to this report.