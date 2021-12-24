Florida grandmother raising 6 grandchildren on her own surprised with $10K gift

An Apopka grandmother battling cancer and raising six grandchildren is gifted with hope for the holidays.

People from the community and ‘Orlando Gives’ gathered inside her living room to present a gift she won’t forget.

"From my family to you," said Chris Delgado of Orlando Gives. "We would like to give you $10,000 in cash for your family this holiday season."

Katina Lundy was overwhelmed with joy and thanks for the gift. Lundy slowly stood to hug Delgado as tears formed in her eyes.

Lundy lost her husband back in January and since then, she's been raising six grandchildren ranging in age from four to nine years old all on her own.

"I put Christ first and I put me aside and do what I have to do live for my grandkids," said Lundy.

On top of that, Katina has been battling cancer. She drives four hours roundtrip to Gainesville for her treatments.

Katina was nominated for the $10,000 gift from Orlando Gives by the staff at her grandchildren’s elementary school.

"You never know who’s your angel," said Lundy. "You never know who God is going to send your way."

The gift was the culmination of Delgado’s 12 days of giving – a tradition his parents started many years ago. This time he brought his own children.

"My goal is to motivate them to be successful in life," said Delgado. "If you are successful, you can give back to other people around you whether it’s in your community or outside your community."

Lundy says all of the money will be going to paying bills and supporting her grandchildren

"I believe that if you do good, good will come back to you. I just appreciate that I was one of the chosen ones," said Lundy.

