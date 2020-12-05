Group raising funds to buy gifts for foster children

During the holiday season, many older children in the foster care system are forgotten, but one Volusia County charitable organization is working to change that.

Last year, the Calache Foundation, in Port Orange, raised over $10,000 which allowed dozens of children receive four to five small presents. Most children are aged 13 to 19, making them too old to qualify for Toys for Tots, organizers said. That's where the Calache Foundation comes into the picture.

"These kids just need to feel a sense of normalcy because they don't control anything else in their world," said Dawn Calache.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has caused financial devastation for many. The foundation has received requests from local families for the bare necessities, rather than Christmas gifts. That includes help with power bills, food gift cards, and personal care items.

For more information, or to donate, visit the organization's GoFundMe page.