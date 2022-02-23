'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' to open Memorial Day weekend at EPCOT: report

Marvel fans, get ready.

Walt Disney World's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction is reportedly opening in just a few months. That's according to the blog WDW News Today.

The ride is located at EPCOT and will reportedly open over Memorial Day weekend. The blog says Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell let the opening timeline slip in a since-deleted tweet.

Walt Disney World has not confirmed the report. The company has only released that the ride will open in summer 2022.

The family-friendly roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is described as a ‘storycoaster’ that rotates 360 degrees as you help the Guardians save the galaxy. It will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.

The new attraction is part of EPCOT's overall transformation and Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration which is underway now.

