H-O-T! Brutally hot weekend for Central Florida

Get ready for another hot & humid weekend across central Florida.

Afternoon highs across the interior will soar to the mid to high-90s and mid-90s along the coast. It will feel more like 106-degrees+ when you factor in the humidity.

If you are planning on heading to the beach today, make sure you are aware of the life-threatening rip current risk at all area beaches. This is all thanks to Tropical Storm Henri.

We won't see a direct impact from Henri, but it will cause seas to range from 2-5ft, and a high risk for rip currents. Make sure you are swimming near an open lifeguard stand.

Here are some tips if you do get caught in a rip current:

By the afternoon, we will see an increase in shower and storm activity, at 40% coverage. The showers and storms will most likely be east of the I-4 corridor and along the coast.

Stay weather aware and don't forget to hydrate this weekend!

