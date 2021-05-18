'Hangry' alligator chases people through Wendy's parking lot in Florida

article

Deputies captured a 6-foot alligator after they say it chased pedestrians through a Wendy's parking lot in Lee County.

Officials responded to Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres on Monday and encountered the beast.

"He may have just been ‘hangry’ for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!" the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.

Photos show a trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wrangling the gator.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the gator was safely relocated. No injuries were reported.

It's just one of several reports of alligator sightings, which are on the increase due to the beginning of gator mating season – which typically begins in May or June.

By late June or early July, female gators will lay between 32 to 46 eggs. Incubation periods for alligators take about 60 to 65 days, and baby gators will be born in late August or early September, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

