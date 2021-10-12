'He pushed my husband down': Man arrested after breaking into Florida home, deputies say

A man was arrested after Florida deputies said they received several calls about a suspect jumping on a roof, running through yards, and breaking into the home of a couple who confronted him.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were dispatched to a home in the Holly Hill area, off of LPGA Boulevard and Nova Road, after a resident reported hearing someone on her roof. They did not find anyone but soon received more reports of a suspect running through the area and jumping fences.

About 30 minutes after the initial report, they said that another call came in reporting a break-in at a home on Old Kings Road.

"Somebody just came in my house," the woman is said to have told a 911 dispatcher. "He was running, he’s out here in the yard somewhere. My dog is out here chasing him. He pushed my husband down."

She reportedly explained that she was in bed and her husband was in the bathroom when they heard a noise in the dining room and found the suspect standing there. When her husband tried to apprehend him, he apparently pushed him and ran out the front door.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that Air One was over the area and a K-9 unit searched through the neighborhood. While discussing their next steps, deputies said that a man matching the suspect’s description was spotted and ordered to get on the ground.

Identified as 35-year-old Shawn Loncala, deputies said that the suspect admitted he had be running for several hours, hopping fences, and trying to elude capture on his outstanding warrants.

"While he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, he claimed he’d been carrying two handguns that he dropped somewhere along the way, and that he’d hoped to engage deputies in a shootout," they said.

Loncala was said to have been arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault/battery and battery on a person 65 or older for pushing down the husband of the caller on Old Kings Road.

He was also arrested on his active warrant for domestic battery by strangulation and an additional charge of making harassing phone calls, along with violating his probation on prior charges of domestic battery by strangulation, felony battery, false imprisonment, and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

