4th of July reminder: Keep Florida beaches clean

A lot of people are planning to head to Central Florida beaches to celebrate the 4th of July holiday weekend. Beach officials say if you are planning to head to the coast, be sure to take your trash with you when you leave.

They say it's always a big problem on this holiday weekend. Every year, officials say the sand is littered with thousands of fireworks, cigarettes, plastic bags, and other trash. So, they are reminding visitors of what you can't bring to the beach at all.

Alcohol and fireworks are prohibited on Volusia County beaches, so leave them at home.

Wildlife officials say clean up efforts are also important for the animals living in the area, like nesting birds and turtles. They say fireworks going off and littered on the beach is disruptive to the wildlife that call the beach home.

On July 5, a beach clean-up event is planned for Volusia County beaches. Locations where the beach cleanups will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.

The team is open to volunteers with efforts to keep Florida beaches clean and safe.