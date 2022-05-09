Heating up! Another sizzling day with highs in the 80s across Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 84 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 62 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

No real weather concerns for the area on this Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and warm p.m. highs.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

Winds will trend a little breezy at times from the North-Northeast. Seas and surf will build today and this will be the trend through the remainder of the week as low pressure lurks generally East of the Peninsula by Wednesday and Thursday.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Today will be another warm day for the theme parks with temperatures in the low-mid 80s. The p.m. breezes should keep things relatively comfortable. A good sunscreen will serve you well as the UV INDEX rises to a high level (10) this afternoon.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks decent today with a mix of sunshine and clouds, breezes increasing from the North-Northeast at 15-20mph. Rip current issues will be on the rise through mid-week as surf builds with an increase in Northeast swell. Surf conditions then become down right dangerous by Wednesday as low pressure in the Atlantic draws closer to the region.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Advertisement

The remainder of the week brings increasing breezes and rain chances by Thursday. Low pressure will be edging closer to Florida during this time and the exact position and ultimate track of the low will determine rain opportunities and wind speed/direction. Rain chances by Thursday and Friday rise to the 40% range but, this could change so stay tuned for details!