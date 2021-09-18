Help pours in for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando after shelter fire

After a massive fire this week destroyed the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and killed several animals, the community has come together to show their support.

The fire broke out Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. and is believed to have started near the cat room. Thirteen cats were killed in the blaze and four are still missing. Staff set up traps and left food at the location in the hopes of locating the missing cats.

The Pet Alliance put out a call to the public for donations, asking for food, towels and blankets – and the community did not disappoint.

The group received a truckload of donations on Friday.

"THANK YOU!!! We are absolutely amazed at your generosity!" the Pet Alliance said in an update on Saturday. "Please pause from sending physical donations until we can sort through what we have. You can still make monetary donations to support us and our efforts to rebuild.

We also plan to reach out to our dog and cat rescue partners to see how we can share your generosity to help more animals."

Kalua Beach Bar in Taveres plans to donate a portion of its sales this weekend to help and hopes to raise several thousand dollars.

"It was just heartbreaking," said Kate Consalvo who donated blankets and towels. "It was like a punch in the stomach and our household as animal lovers I knew we needed to get over here and do something."

Steve Bardy, the executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando says the community support means the world to them.

"The staff feels it and they feel the support and the love," said Bardy.

You can also donate on the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website.

