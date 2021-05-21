Expand / Collapse search

Here are the events happening at Central Florida theme parks in 2021

By FOX 35 News Staff
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and life tries to get back to normal, theme parks like Disney World and Universal Orlando have big plans for guests in 2021. 

Below is a list of events you’ll want to remember for the upcoming year at Central Florida theme parks: 

Walt Disney World

July 15 – November 20: 26th Annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival

August 10 – October 31: Disney After Hours BOO BASH

October 1: 'Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ opens at EPCOT

October 1: 50th anniversary 'The World’s Most Magical Celebration' 

TBD: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Universal Orlando

 June 10: Jurassic World VelociCoaster officially opens

September 3 – October 31: Halloween Horror Nights 30

 TBD: Holidays at Universal Orlando

 SeaWorld Orlando

 May 28 – September 6: Electric Ocean

August 13 – September 12: Craft Beer Festival

September 18 – October 31: SeaWorld Spooktacular 

Events and dates are subject to change. This list will be updated as more events are announced. 

