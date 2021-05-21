Here are the events happening at Central Florida theme parks in 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. - As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and life tries to get back to normal, theme parks like Disney World and Universal Orlando have big plans for guests in 2021.
Below is a list of events you’ll want to remember for the upcoming year at Central Florida theme parks:
Walt Disney World
July 15 – November 20: 26th Annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival
August 10 – October 31: Disney After Hours BOO BASH
October 1: 'Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’ opens at EPCOT
October 1: 50th anniversary 'The World’s Most Magical Celebration'
TBD: Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party
Universal Orlando
June 10: Jurassic World VelociCoaster officially opens
September 3 – October 31: Halloween Horror Nights 30
TBD: Holidays at Universal Orlando
SeaWorld Orlando
May 28 – September 6: Electric Ocean
August 13 – September 12: Craft Beer Festival
September 18 – October 31: SeaWorld Spooktacular
Events and dates are subject to change. This list will be updated as more events are announced.
Watch FOX 35 News for the latest theme park updates.
Advertisement