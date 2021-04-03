These restaurants, stores will be open on Easter in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you plan on dining out or cooking for the family on Easter this year, there are plenty of restaurants taking reservations -- and many stores that will be open in case you forget a dinner ingredient!
Restaurants open on Easter (reservations encouraged at most locations)
- Applebee's
- Bahama Breeze
- Duffy's Sports Grill
- Benihana
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Cheesecake Factory
- Flemings
- Maggiano's
- Olive Garden
- Red Lobster
- Seasons 52
- Texas de Brazil
*This is not a comprehensive list. Call your favorite local restaurants for Easter hours.
Stores that will be open on Easter
- CVS
- Wawa
- Dollar Tree
- Walmart
- Family Dollar
- Home Depot
- Ikea
- Walgreens
- BJ's Wholesale Club
*Hours may vary.
Stores that will be CLOSED on Easter
- Aldi (some hours, locations may vary)
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Publix
- Lowe's
- Target
Many of the stores that will be closed on Easter Sunday have been deemed essential businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but employees of the shuttered franchises will receive a much-needed day off come April 4.
