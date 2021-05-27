Here's when Disney World could go to 100% capacity

Disney theme parks could operate at full capacity by this fall.

Disney's CEO Bob Chapek says he believes both Disney World and Disneyland will return to 100-percent capacity.

According to WDW News Today, Chapek states that capacity would increase over the upcoming months.

There is no official timeline for the parks to get back to full operations. Disney World has already dropped its outdoor mask mandate and temperature checks. The parks have also relaxed social distancing protocols.

Disney World has many events scheduled at its parks this fall.

The annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival kicks off in July. For Halloween, "Disney After Hours BOO BASH" will take place on select nights, Aug. 10 – Oct. 31 at the Magic Kingdom. That event will coincide with Disney's 50th anniversary celebration which starts October 1 and lasts for 18 months.