Here's when former President Trump's new social media app will launch

Former President Trump is launching his own social media app next month.

It's scheduled to be available on February 21.

The Trump Media and Technology Group bills it as an alternative to Twitter. Like Twitter, it will feature people and trending topics.

The launch comes thirteen months after Facebook and Twitter banned Trump after the Capitol riot.

