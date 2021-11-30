Here's when gas prices could drop in Florida

Relief could finally be in sight for rising gas prices.

That's because AAA says the price of crude oil is down.

Central Florida drivers could see drops of more than 20 cents per gallon. AAA says that on Black Friday, crude oil prices dropped 13 percent because of concerns of the new COVID strain and how it could impact fuel demand.

Those drops mean Florida drivers could see a 20 to 25 cent discount per gallon.

President Joe Biden also announced he was releasing 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Reserve. Experts say it could take a couple of weeks before the prices and the pump start seeing the relief.

People traveling for the holidays are happy to hear it. The average price for gallon on Monday in the state was $3.34 -- that is only 2 cents less than the 2021 high.

Experts say gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014. You can find the lowest gas prices near you HERE.

