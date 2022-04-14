Here's when storms will fire up across Central Florida today

Orlando's forecast high: Around 88º

Tonight's forecast low: 68º

Main weather threats: Showers develop mainly after 2 p.m. Storms then fire off after 4-5 p.m. and remain in play until around 12 a.m. Friday. Storms will produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Mixed skies early with warming PM temps in the upper 80s. Showers after 2 p.m., storms develop after 4-5 p.m. Lightning will be a hazard at the parks by late afternoon-early evening.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks great locally today. Just watch for a few showers for the PM hours, mainly after 2 p.m. Rip current risk is MODERATE. Surf remains in the 1-2' range with a few plus sets in developing southeast wind swell.

WHAT IS THE FORECAST FOR EASTER IN ORLANDO?

Expect warm, muggy conditions to remain in play through the weekend with highs in the 85-90º range. Skies remain in a sun-cloud mix. Rain chances fall on Saturday to 20% only to rise on Easter Day afternoon with the approach of a cold front.

Monday brings a rain chance of 50% with scattered showers and storms across the region. By Tuesday, skies begin clearing and temps fall closer to the 80º mark for highs, lows near 62°. Winds will trend breezy during this time

