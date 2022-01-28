Here's where you can get a free N95 mask in Central Florida

Starting Friday, you can pick up a free N95 face mask while checking off your shopping list.

Stores like Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, Publix, and CVS plan to give them out, as part of the federal government's mask distribution program.

Health officials say they offer the highest level of protection against COVID-19. You can get up to three per person.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 35 NEWS APP | FOX 35 STORM TEAM WEATHER APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 35 NEWSLETTER | FOX 35 Orlando on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

U.S. health officials are encouraging more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by healthcare workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering the air. But they were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had said they should be prioritized for health care workers.

President Biden has committed to distributing 400 million N95 masks to Americans across the country.

Watch FOX 35 News for live updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.

Advertisement



