Hero bus driver saves toddler found alone on roadside

Rene Carpenter was making her first run of the school year when she noticed a two-year-old wandering in the street just feet from her bus.

"You see something, you say something. To me, it was just the right thing to do," Carpenter said.

For the 16-year veteran bus driver, the right thing to do was to make an unexpected pickup in the area of Canaveral Groves.

Carpenter and her instructional assistant picked up the child who was near the side of the road all alone. The child was wearing nothing but a diaper.

They said the child jumped right into their arms and was excited to explore the bus.

Carpenter said she is thankful things weren’t worse and reminds parents to keep an eye on their kids.

"I didn’t need to be down where I was. Fortunately, I was trying to get my timing right for my everyday run," Carpenter said. "The little boy’s guardian angel had his hands on him, as far as I am concerned."

The child is safe and was reunited with family.

