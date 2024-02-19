'He’s a part of us': Florida K-9 deputy remains critical after shooting

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) K-9 deputy remains in critical condition after being shot by a suspect on February 17.

According to MCSO Lieutenant Paul Bloom, K-9 Leo’s vitals are stable, and he underwent another MRI on Monday evening.

"We know he’s getting the best treatment he can get, but we don’t have a clear picture of how this is going to go," Bloom said. "We’re just a couple of days into this, and I know our anxiousness doesn’t measure equally with the recovery time."

Bloom said K-9 Leo was shot once by a suspect who opened fire on deputies responding to a disturbance call in Silver Springs over the weekend.

"He was wearing a bulletproof vest, but the round hit him in an area that wasn’t covered by the vest," Bloom said. "He was doing exactly what he’s trained to do. He is trained to protect, to fight crime, and at all costs, to protect his handler. When he realized they were in trouble, he did just what he was trained to do fearlessly and potentially saved these deputies' lives."

Deputies returned fire, and the suspect, identified as Jeremy Bradsher, 44, was killed. Leo was rushed to the University of Florida’s Veterinary Hospital.

"There’s a new law that was signed into law last year, here in Florida, where an ambulance is allowed to transport a law enforcement K-9 that’s injured," Bloom said. "It’s a law we’d hoped we’d never have to see used, but unfortunately, it’s happened here, and we were glad that they were able to do that."

According to Bloom, Ocala and Gainesville police officers, as well as Florida Highway Patrol troopers, blocked traffic to get him to the veterinary hospital faster.

"The doctors are just fantastic," Bloom said. "They’ve been with us since the minute this happened, and University of Florida have been holding nothing back in his treatment."

This February marks three years with the sheriff’s office for Leo. If he survives, Bloom said he will go into early retirement and will live out his days with his deputy handler.

"He’s a part of us," Bloom said. "A part of the community, and I think an incident like this highlights the danger that these deputies and certainly K9 handlers put themselves into each day."

A private donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged to pay for K-9 Leo’s medical expenses, Bloom said. If you’d like to donate to the cause and the MCSO K9 unit, which consists of seven other K-9 deputies, visit this website.