Disney Wish: How much it will cost to cruise on new ship

Whether you want to do a couple's getaway or a family vacation, the new Disney Wish has something magical for each and every passenger on board when the new ship sets sail on its maiden voyage on July 14.

So how much does a Disney Wish cruise cost? We've broken down the prices for some of its upcoming sailings based on how many are in your family and by staterooms. Note: Rates are based on cruise date, stateroom chosen, and other factors. Keep in mind that rates are subject to change.

3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay

2 Guests: Total price from $1,751

3 Guests: Total price from $2,356

4 Guests: Total price from $2,962

3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Sailing to Castaway Cay

2 Guests: Total price from $1,999

3 Guests: Total price from $2,638

4 Guests: Total price from $3,277

Halloween on the High Seas: 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay

2 Guests: Total price from $2,062

3 Guests: Total price from $2,715

4 Guests: Total price from $3,362

Very Merrytime: 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay

2 Guests: Total price from $2,122

3 Guests: Total price from $2,778

4 Guests: Total price from $3,434

4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay

2 Guests: Total price from $2,243

3 Guests: Total price from $3,020

4 Guests: Total price from $3,862

Halloween on the High Seas: 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay

2 Guests: Total price from $2,691

3 Guests: Total price from $3,517

4 Guests: Total price from $4,334

Very Merrytime: 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral

Sailing to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Castaway Cay

2 Guests: Total price from $2,886

3 Guests: Total price from $3,745

4 Guests: Total price from $4,604

You can find more pricing information and itineraries on the Disney Wish website.