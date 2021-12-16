Expand / Collapse search

Holiday shipping deadlines approaching: The dates you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is one of the busiest shipping weeks of the year. If you still have some holiday packages that need to hit the road there's not much time. 

USPS released a statement this week saying operations are about to get very busy. An estimated 2.3 billion pieces of mail will be processed and delivered this week alone – that includes greeting cards and packages.  

You are up against some deadlines if you still need to send items and want it there in time for Christmas morning.  

Wednesday was the deadline for ground shipping for USPS and FedEx, but here's a list of the next round of deadlines: 

USPS

  • First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards) — Friday, Dec. 17
  • First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) — Friday, Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail service — Saturday, Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express service — Thursday, Dec. 23

UPS

  • 3-Day Select – Dec. 21
  • 2nd Day Air services – Dec. 22
  • Next-day Air services – Dec. 23

FedEx

  • Express Saver — Tuesday, Dec. 21
  • 2Day & 2Day AM — Wednesday, Dec. 22
  • Overnight Services — Thursday, Dec. 23
  • FedEx Same Day — Friday, Dec. 24