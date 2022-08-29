Homeless Florida man accused of breaking into home, threatening rape

article

A homeless Florida man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly breaking into a Brevard County home and threatening to rape a person inside, according to an affidavit.

Deputies responded to the home on School Street in Cocoa around 6:30 a.m. after 40-year-old Christopher Sloan had reportedly broken a side door and entered one of the home's bedrooms, where a victim was lying in bed.

Sloan reportedly made a sexual remark to her as he picked up her blanket and the victim told law enforcement she believed Sloan was going to rape her.

At that time, she and another occupant of the home "defended themselves and was able to subdue him physically" and call deputies, the affidavit said.

Deputies arrived to the home and found Sloan in a back bedroom. Due to his injuries, he was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

He was later booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of burglary, assault with intent to commit a felony and criminal mischief, the affidavit stated.