Man shot and killed near trailhead in Marion County, police say

One person was shot and killed near a Marion County trailhead Monday evening.

The shooting homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyon Road, deputies said.

Deputies said when they arrived at the trailhead they found a dead man. The victim and suspect also knew each other, deputies said.

The Baseline Trailhead Park is closed, so the public is asked to avoid the area.

Deputies said the park is anticipated to reopen tomorrow.

This story will be updated as more details become available.