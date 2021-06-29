Honoring veterans, one penny at a time

A Central Florida man is trying to place 10,000 pennies on 10,000 veterans' graves – one penny at each site – before the Fourth of July.

"I’ve heard a lot about a coin shortage and I just think in this nation, we have an honor shortage," Jedd Price, of Orange County said.

Price is visiting veteran’s graves at cemeteries all across Central Florida leaving pennies.

It’s a tradition and a sign of honor.

"A penny means that someone just visited them," Price said. "It could be anybody. No relation or anything. If you place a nickel, it means that you’ve served in basic training with them. A dime means you served with them and a quarter means that you were there when they died."

Both of Price’s grandfathers are veterans. This project started after he cleaned up one of their gravestones last year.

So far, he’s placed 9,000 pennies at seven cemeteries across Central Florida. He plans to hit 10,000 by July 4.

"Whenever [veterans] die, the pomp and circumstance goes and the family is just left to visit them, and it just seems like no one cares and I just kind of want to help reverse that," Price said.

Price plans to finish placing his pennies at the National Cemetery in Bushnell on Saturday, the day before the Fourth of July.