Hot and humid 90s to stick around through the week in Central Florida

HAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 71 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

No real concerns. Expect a day of mostly sunny conditions and hot-humid temps. Highs head for the low 90s inland, mid 80s along the beaches. Rain chances are super slim and favor the late afternoon hours. Coverage stands at roughly 20% or less so most locations are hot and dry.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid conditions reign supreme at the theme parks and attractions on this Monday. High hit near 92-degrees this afternoon, rain chances are limited but possible after 3-4pm with coverage at 20% or less.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather will be on point today with toasty PM temps in the mid-80s. Skies are dry and ocean breezes will be from Southeast at 10-20mph. There's a low risk of rip currents this afternoon so heed the advice of our local lifeguards if you're venturing into the surf zones.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Hot and humid with rain chances rising slowly through the week ahead. Highs will peak in the lower 90s each afternoon, the beaches trend warm with highs generally in the mid-upper 80s. Rain chances rise into the 50% range on Friday as a front approaches from the North.