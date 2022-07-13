Hot and muggy with storm chances rising for Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 96 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Temps warming into the mid-90s with an increase in storm chances after 2 p.m. Rain coverage stands at 40%, similar to yesterday. Cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain will be the case in any of the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the attractions on this Wednesday will be a broiler! Highs near 95, sunshine dominates until clouds increase for the PM hours. Rain chances will be rising mainly after 2 p.m. with heavy rain and lightning the stand out threats in the stronger storms.

Some of the heavier downpours will be capable of producing 1-3" or rain in a short amount of time.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Mostly sunny skies prevail in the morning and early afternoon hours. Surf is in the 1-2' range as a small, distant East-Southeast swell dribbles in. The rip current risk is moderate so make sure to swim

near an open lifeguard stand.

Temperatures will reach the low-90s today thanks to a southwesterly flow. Storms are on the rise this afternoon/evening with chances near 30%.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Daily showers and storms will begin increasing tomorrow and hold steady into the weekend. A bundle of upper-level energy located near the Dominican will gradually move our way.

This feature will shake up the local atmosphere and work in tandem with our local seabreezes and PM heating to set the wetter weather trend.

Coverage heads for the 60%+ range with ease and looks to rise higher by the weekend. Most of the rain arrives for the PM hours.

