Hot Butterbeer now a year-round offering at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando said a seasonal favorite will now be offered year-round.

Hot Butterbeer, "the toasty version of the popular Butterbeer beverage in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," had only been offered during the winter season.

The beverage is now available at select food & beverage locations in both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. Guests can also enjoy a variety of additional Butterbeer treats in the highly immersive lands, including cold Butterbeer, frozen Butterbeer, Butterbeer soft-serve ice cream, and more.

Universal describes Hot Butterbeer as a "smooth, hot beverage reminiscent of shortbread and butterscotch served with a whipped topping."

