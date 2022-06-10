Hot, steamy, and stormy: Rain chances rise for Central Florida this weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: Low-90s degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 75 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Showers and storms will gradually develop through the morning into the afternoon hours. Storms will move generally from west to east at 15-20 mph. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud to ground lightning remain the primary hazards. Storms look likely again Saturday and Sunday with development possible before 12pm on both days.

Lightning will be a marquee concern along with heavy tropical downpours. 1-3" rain accumulations per hour is a possibility in some storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Park visitors can expect an uptick in storms heading into late morning and the early afternoon. Storms will have the capability of producing heavy rain and lots of lightning. Should storms approach, seel shelter immediately. High temps at the parks will hit near 90+ despite the increasing clouds and rising rain chances.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Friday features decent beach conditions early but rain chances rise after 1 p.m. Showers and storms will be possible with lightning the main hazard. Surf is in the 1-2' range. Rip current risk remains in the moderate range.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A cold front will stage North of the area this weekend.

This means an increase in moisture heading into the weekend and rising rain chances. Rain chances hang in the 60-70% range all weekend.

Rain both weekend days could begin before 12pm, something to consider if you have outdoor plans. Heavy rain and lightning will be the norm. The tropics remain quiet over the next 5 days, tropical storm development is NOT EXPECTED!