How to get a COVID booster shot in Seminole County

Seminole County will administer COVID-19 booster shots three times this week.

Clinics will be at the Salvation Army gym in Sanford on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be one at the Casselberry Rec Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last week the FDA approved the booster for people 65 years and older. Any adult with an underlying condition and employees in high-risk work environments are eligible.

Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November.

The company said Tuesday it provided health regulators with data from a recent study of its vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. Officials had said previously they would file an application with the FDA to authorize use in the coming weeks, leading public health experts and parents to expect the doses to become available by late October.

