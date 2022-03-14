Human remains found in alligator-infested canal in Florida identified

Florida law enforcement are looking for a killer after several body parts were found near a gator-infested canal in the Hungryland Preserve.

The Martin County medical examiner confirmed the victim is 43-year-old Dustin Davis Mills of St. Lucie County.

"Detectives say the arm, hand, and part of a leg found Thursday near a gator infested canal are believed to be that of 42-year old Dustin Davis Mills of St. Lucie County. The medical examiner was able to obtain fingerprints from the victim’s hand which was located near a large alligator that was guarding the body part," the sheriff's office wrote in an update on Facebook. "A second body part was located on the bank of a different canal about one mile from the first location."

Some of the human remains were reportedly found in a large alligator's mouth, officials said last week.

Detectives say the body parts showed evidence of being removed with "a sharp instrument."

Hours later, a shallow grave was located in that same preserve. Investigators believe Mills was murdered.

Anyone with information should contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

