Hurricane center monitoring 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

A tropical wave just inland over Africa is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Guinea Highlands.

"This wave is expected to move off the west African coast later today. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form over the eastern tropical Atlantic by early next week," the NHC said.

Forecasters say the system has a 60-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

A second tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This one only has a 20-percent chance of developing over the next 5 days.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10.

NOAA updated its outlook on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season on Wednesday, maintaining that it will be an above-average season.

They predicted 15 to 21 named storms are possible, with seven to ten becoming hurricanes and three to five of those becoming major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or higher.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.